More than 100 kids participate in 27th annual ‘Presents with the Police’

Rockford police work with Rockford Public School District 205 to select underprivileged children for the holiday shopping experience
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area kids also had the chance at new toys, coats, hats, boots, or anything their hearts desired at the 27th annual ‘Presents with the Police’ event.

Rockford police work with Rockford Public School District 205 to select underprivileged children for the holiday shopping experience. This year, more than 100 kids worked their way through Target picking out their favorites.

“Regardless of what they have going on in their personal lives they show up here, get paired up with an officer and kind of forget about what’s going on outside of here so they get to get paired up with an officer, have a great experience with the police, pick out things that they want in the store or need, some of them need - you know don’t have a winter coat or hat or boots,” Rockford Police Department Detective Kaera Watson says.

