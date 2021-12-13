Molina Healthcare, Hope Fellowship donate 300 coats to those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter weather is here across the Stateline which means it’s time to bring out the warmer coats - but not everyone in the community is fortunate enough to have a winter coat.

That’s why Molina Healthcare of Illinois and Hope Fellowship of Rockford team up to host a winter coat giveaway. 300 coats plus hats and gloves were up for grabs on a first-come, first-serve basis. Community Engagement Specialist with Molina Healthcare, Erika Hannah says they target communities that have less access to essential resources.

“We have coats from 3T boys and girls all the way to adult size 5X for men and women so we wanted to target not only the children but we also wanted to target the adults as well because there are a lot of adults that are unable to purchase coats and we wanted to make sure that our community stays warm,” says Hannah.

