Locals enjoy holiday craft fair at first ever Last-Minute Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Edgebrook shops host the first-ever Last-Minute Market just two weeks before Christmas Day, giving locals the perfect opportunity to grab last-minute gifts.

The arts and craft fair offers last-minute shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining and supporting local businesses this holiday season. This was also the last major craft fair of the year featuring 20 different vendors. Customers could also enjoy live holiday music, free hot chocolate and a gift bag filled with goodies to the first 100 shoppers.

“Everybody’s looking for those last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers or just a gift to send that’s unique and not something that you can buy in a store,” Vendor Nicole Knoepfle says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.