Inscape Collective hosts holiday pop-up event

The collective will also provide economic, creative and self-actualization opportunities to people of all backgrounds from around the Stateline.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new venture in Rockford’s Midtown District hosts a holiday pop-up as part of its effort to bring ethically-produced items from local entrepreneurs to light.

Inscape Collective hosted a holiday pop-up at the former just goods fair trade store in Rockford. The collective hopes to use the space as a place for music, art and educational programs to connect people with many different backgrounds. It will also provide economic, creative and self-actualization opportunities to people of all backgrounds from around the Stateline.

“What makes it unique, inscape collective and different from just good is that we have a lot of female artists and artisans throughout the area. It has both a retail store and a program space and the idea is that it’s a social enterprise where income from the store is going to go towards subsidizing programming for women,” Inscape Collective Collaborator Hannah Warren says.

