Illinois delegates urge White House to support emergency declaration following tornados

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WIFR) - Illinois lawmakers signed a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday supporting the Governor’s response to the catastrophic weather events that impacted southern Illinois this past weekend.

“Governor Pritzker has determined that this incident is of such severity that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments, and the State is in need of Public Assistance to continue responding to and recovering from this tragic disaster,” said the letter.

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (R-IL-13) and Mike Bost (R-IL-12) led every member of the Illinois Congressional Delegation in sending a letter to President Biden urging the White House to support Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for an Emergency Declaration for 28 counties.

“We are writing in support of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s request for an Emergency Declaration for the following Illinois counties to assist in the response to extensive tornado damage: Bond, Cass, Champaign, Coles, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Jersey, Kankakee, Lawrence, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell, and Woodford.”

The letter follows severe weather and tornadoes this past weekend that led to six fatalities from the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

