One car on fire in three vehicle crash

(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARDEN PRARIE, Ill. (WIFR) - A three vehicle crash on I-90 in Boone County sends one motorist to the hospital on Monday.

Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to the incident. The crash blocked all lanes of traffic for almost an hour until first responders opened use of the left shoulder to reduce backup.

The accident happened just east of Garden Prairie Rd. around mile marker 30 on the westbound side.

