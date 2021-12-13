Advertisement

Grammy nominated ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ includes Rockford native

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on Mon, Jan. 31, on the CBS Television Network(opens in a new tab) and stream live and on demand on Paramount+(CBS Entertainment)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WIFR) - A landmark performance of Mahler’s towering “Symphony No. 8” is nominated for two Grammy awards this year, and a Rockfordian is included in the nomination.

Robert Istad, graduate of Rockford Christian Schools, is Artistic Director of Pacific Chorale. The group, along with LA Philharmonic, LA Master Chorale, LA Children’s Chorus and National Children’s Chorus totaled 346 performers on the piece. The recording took place at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Summer 2019 and was released the following year.

Known as “Symphony of a Thousand,” the performance is nominated for Best Engineered Album, Classical and Best Choral Performance.

Istad has a bachelor’s in music from Augustana College, a master’s in choral conducting from California State University, Fullerton and doctorate in choral music from the University of Southern California. He studied conducting with Dr. William Dehning, John Alexander and Dr. Jon Hurty.

