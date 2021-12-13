Fuel prices drop below $3 per gallon this week in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a couple weeks since the Forest City has seen these kind of gas prices.

While the national average is $3.32 per gallon, the cheapest station in the area rings in at $2.94 per gallon for unleaded, a 61 cent difference.

Rockford fuel prices fell more than 6 cents per gallon this week, which is the lowest price fuel has been at since November 2021, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Milwaukee, Wis. and Madison, Wis. show similar fuel prices and Chicago, Ill. still holds an average of $3.57 per gallon.

