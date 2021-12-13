Advertisement

Fuel prices drop below $3 per gallon this week in Rockford

(Michael Conroy | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a couple weeks since the Forest City has seen these kind of gas prices.

While the national average is $3.32 per gallon, the cheapest station in the area rings in at $2.94 per gallon for unleaded, a 61 cent difference.

Rockford fuel prices fell more than 6 cents per gallon this week, which is the lowest price fuel has been at since November 2021, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Milwaukee, Wis. and Madison, Wis. show similar fuel prices and Chicago, Ill. still holds an average of $3.57 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Man killed after being hit by car on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase

Latest News

Chief Andre Sayles welcomed academy graduates to the force with a badge pinning ceremony held...
Beloit Police Department welcomes three new officers
Inscape Collective hosts holiday pop-up event
Inscape Collective hosts holiday pop-up event
Locals enjoy holiday craft fair at first-ever Last-Minute Market
Locals enjoy holiday craft fair at first ever Last-Minute Market
More than 100 kids participate in 27th annual ‘Presents with the Police’
More than 100 kids participate in 27th annual ‘Presents with the Police’