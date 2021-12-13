Advertisement

Beloit Police Department welcomes three new officers

Chief Andre Sayles welcomed academy graduates to the force with a badge pinning ceremony held...
Chief Andre Sayles welcomed academy graduates to the force with a badge pinning ceremony held at Beloit Public Library on Thursday.(The City of Beloit Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department inducted three new officers on Thursday.

Victoria Bailey, Traonte Boulton and Kylie Murphy received their badges Dec. 9 in a ceremony conducted by Police Chief Andre Sayles.

The police academy graduates joined the department in August 2021 and completed training at Blackhawk Technical College in December.

