Beloit Police Department welcomes three new officers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit Police Department inducted three new officers on Thursday.

Victoria Bailey, Traonte Boulton and Kylie Murphy received their badges Dec. 9 in a ceremony conducted by Police Chief Andre Sayles.

The police academy graduates joined the department in August 2021 and completed training at Blackhawk Technical College in December.

