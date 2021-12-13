‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive for RRVBC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire department or police department - which badge do you support?

The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC), South Beloit Fire Department and South Beloit Police Department are hosting a holiday-themed “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. The first 75 donors will receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt.

Donors interested in helping out can make appointments for Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be held at the South Beloit Fire Department, 429 Gardner St. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The department with the most donors will win a trophy and bragging rights.

“We are excited to partner with the South Beloit Fire and Police Departments to host a blood drive to support our local hospitals and those in need of blood,” says Lisa Entrikin, CEO at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. We invite the community to stop by the drive as each donation can save up to three lives.”

All donors will be entered into a drawing to win a free night stay at Ironworks Hotel or Hotel Goodwin in Beloit, movie tickets for Beloit Classic Cinemas, 97ZOK giveaway items and many other prizes donated by the departments.

First -time donors need to bring a photo ID.

