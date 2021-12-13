Advertisement

‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive for RRVBC

Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)
Courtesy: Rock River Valley Blood Center (Facebook)(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire department or police department - which badge do you support?

The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC), South Beloit Fire Department and South Beloit Police Department are hosting a holiday-themed “Battle of the Badges” blood drive. The first 75 donors will receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt.

Donors interested in helping out can make appointments for Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be held at the South Beloit Fire Department, 429 Gardner St. Walk-ins will be welcome.

The department with the most donors will win a trophy and bragging rights.

“We are excited to partner with the South Beloit Fire and Police Departments to host a blood drive to support our local hospitals and those in need of blood,” says Lisa Entrikin, CEO at the Rock River Valley Blood Center. We invite the community to stop by the drive as each donation can save up to three lives.”

All donors will be entered into a drawing to win a free night stay at Ironworks Hotel or Hotel Goodwin in Beloit, movie tickets for Beloit Classic Cinemas, 97ZOK giveaway items and many other prizes donated by the departments.

First -time donors need to bring a photo ID.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Coleman, 20 and Devon Hickman, 22, both of Rockford, were arrested Dec. 11 in...
One dead and three arrested in connection with Saturday shooting
A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Man killed after being hit by car on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
This photo shows the West Charlotte High School campus.
Student fires shot after fight over bookbag at Charlotte, NC, high school
The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMY Awards show on Mon, Jan. 31, on the CBS...
Grammy nominated ‘Symphony of a Thousand’ includes Rockford native
Illinois delegates urge White House to support emergency declaration following tornados