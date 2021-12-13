Advertisement

1906 tudor-style mansion opens in Belvidere as a museum

The Funderburg house is Northern Illinois’ newest museum and will also offer rental space for private parties.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new museum opened its doors to the public in Belvidere showcasing a 1906 Tudor-style mansion built by Belvidere native Katherine Rhinehart.

In 2019, the Boone County Historical Society was gifted the iconic mansion by KB Farms along with a $1,000,000 gift for restoration and long-term maintenance of the property. Its the largest single donation in the Boone County Historical Society's 83-year history.

“The public has come forward to donate their personal items too along the way so we’re very fortunate that our community has come forward and donated beautiful, historic pieces of their own that relate to Boone County in some way,” Museum Executive Director Anna Pivoras says.

