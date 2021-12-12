Sterling, Belvidere Co-op, and Boylan take top three spots in Pretzel Inviational
Eight area teams competed in the event
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling boys swimming dominated in Freeport Saturday to take home the Pretzel Invitational title.
FINAL SCORES:
1. Sterling - 310
2. Belvidere Co-op - 206
3. Boylan - 164
4. Rock Island - 123
5. Harlem - 110
6. East - 103
7. Byron Co-p - 88
8. Freeport - 65
9. Auburn - 54
10. Jefferson - 29
11. Kewanee - 9
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.