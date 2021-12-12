Advertisement

Sterling, Belvidere Co-op, and Boylan take top three spots in Pretzel Inviational

Eight area teams competed in the event
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling boys swimming dominated in Freeport Saturday to take home the Pretzel Invitational title.

FINAL SCORES:

1. Sterling - 310

2. Belvidere Co-op - 206

3. Boylan - 164

4. Rock Island - 123

5. Harlem - 110

6. East - 103

7. Byron Co-p - 88

8. Freeport - 65

9. Auburn - 54

10. Jefferson - 29

11. Kewanee - 9

