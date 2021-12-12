Police on the scene of a shooting on Rockford’s east side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating another weekend shooting in the Forest City this time in the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.

Not many details are available right now but The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Ln. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 11, 2021

23 News sent a crew to the scene and we will update this once we know more information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.