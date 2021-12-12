Advertisement

Police on the scene of a shooting on Rockford’s east side

Police ask the public to avoid the area of the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane Saturday night.
Police ask the public to avoid the area of the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane Saturday night.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating another weekend shooting in the Forest City this time in the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane.

Not many details are available right now but The Rockford Police Department tweeted just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday asking the public to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

23 News sent a crew to the scene and we will update this once we know more information.

