Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the IceHogs first goal against Henderson Saturday, fans threw over 4,750 stuffed animals onto the rink for the annual teddy bear toss game. All the stuffed animals were gathered and are set to be redistributed across hospitals across the area for kids.

Rockford also bounced back from their 5-0 loss to Henderson the night before with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.