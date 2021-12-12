Advertisement

A nice stretch of warmer, potentially record-breaking weather lies ahead

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - December 10, 2021 will go down in history as one of the busiest, most catastrophic weather days ever for many parts of the south. More than two dozen tornadoes were reported, still many yet to be confirmed along with many towns suffering big-time damage. This all came from the same system that brought us well-needed rain and big accumulations well north of us. Now we are all going to be quieting down with the Stateline starting a gradual warming trend on Sunday.

While Rockford was in the middle of two different weather scenarios, Rockford observed its second wettest day of 2021. The Chicago Rockford International Airport observed 1.20 inches of rain on December 10, second to only August 9′s 2.52 inches of rain. It also marked the wettest December day in Rockford over the last six December’s. That just goes to show how (a) we usually don’t get this much rain on a single day in December and (b) how little rain this year overall we’ve received.

Winds will shift to come out of the southwest on Sunday giving us the southerly flow to start our warm-up. We managed to see a lot of sunshine for the second half of Saturday and that will continue Sunday and into next week. Sunday will be a bit breezy with south-southwest winds gusting 25-30 miles per hour at times but that will aid in getting our temperatures approaching 50 degrees.

We’ll warm-up further on Monday with more sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Similar temperatures will be around Tuesday perhaps with a few more clouds before the warming peaks on Wednesday. We currently have a forecast high of 69 degrees for Wednesday in Rockford. If that verifies, that will not only break the daily record high for December 15, it will also tie for December’s all-time warmest temperature in Rockford.

Wednesday will come with mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon rain chance ahead of our next cold front, too. That front will drop our temperatures back into the 40s for Friday and in the 30s (closer to normal) by next weekend.

