Advertisement

Local businesses compete for a good cause for the holidays

Local hair salon and gym makes a bet to see who can raise the most food and toys for the homeless this year
By quini amma
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was all kind of spontaneous,” says owner of Amari hair salon Renee Johnson. She along with Clyde Henderson who owns The Body Factory, where she works out, came up with a plan to team up this holiday season to bring gifts and food to those in need. Henderson says, ”anything about the kids and for the kids I’m definitely all for it.”

Between the two businesses they thought it was a great idea to combine their clientele by having the community purchase grocery gift cards, canned foods and toys to drop off at either location. Johnson says she wants this toy and food drive to be strictly about the kids and families in need; nothing else, “I think the biggest thing with it is helping our community, we have so many people that are struggling in our community and that need the help and I don’t think you should give to get publicity or anything like that we just want to make sure that peoples kids had a really good Christmas and that was our focus”

Henderson loved the idea of teaming up for a good cause, but by nature he had to sprinkle in some competition. Henderson says, ”opposed the challenge to her to be like ok well lets you know add some competition to it where we will see who gives the most, it’s not about who gives the most it’s about getting everybody to actually give.” Johnson took him up on his offer, she says, “just something else to banter with each other about” Henderson adds, “I think she’s cheating though cause she don’t want them to put presents under my tree but they come to me you know so I think it’s kinda cheating”

Joining together to bring the community closer with one main goal in mind. Henderson says, “it’s all outta love and the giving spirit of Christmas and stuff like that so it’s been pretty fun.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Man killed after being hit by car on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
New sexual assault lawsuit filed against former North Love Baptist member
Police ask the public to avoid the area of the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane Saturday night.
Police on the scene of a shooting on Rockford’s east side
From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase
Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.
Crash at Trilling and West Riverside; one rollover

Latest News

Highland takes 2nd place in William R. Bear tournament
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Over 4,750 stuffed animals get thrown onto ice during IceHogs game
Local Business team up for the holidays
Local Businesses compete for the holidays
Nice Wednesday Ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 12/11/2021