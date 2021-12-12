Local businesses compete for a good cause for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was all kind of spontaneous,” says owner of Amari hair salon Renee Johnson. She along with Clyde Henderson who owns The Body Factory, where she works out, came up with a plan to team up this holiday season to bring gifts and food to those in need. Henderson says, ”anything about the kids and for the kids I’m definitely all for it.”

Between the two businesses they thought it was a great idea to combine their clientele by having the community purchase grocery gift cards, canned foods and toys to drop off at either location. Johnson says she wants this toy and food drive to be strictly about the kids and families in need; nothing else, “I think the biggest thing with it is helping our community, we have so many people that are struggling in our community and that need the help and I don’t think you should give to get publicity or anything like that we just want to make sure that peoples kids had a really good Christmas and that was our focus”

Henderson loved the idea of teaming up for a good cause, but by nature he had to sprinkle in some competition. Henderson says, ”opposed the challenge to her to be like ok well lets you know add some competition to it where we will see who gives the most, it’s not about who gives the most it’s about getting everybody to actually give.” Johnson took him up on his offer, she says, “just something else to banter with each other about” Henderson adds, “I think she’s cheating though cause she don’t want them to put presents under my tree but they come to me you know so I think it’s kinda cheating”

Joining together to bring the community closer with one main goal in mind. Henderson says, “it’s all outta love and the giving spirit of Christmas and stuff like that so it’s been pretty fun.”

