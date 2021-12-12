Highland takes 2nd place in William R. Bear tournament
The Cougars beat Kennedy-King and Olive-Harvey before losing to Moberly in the title game
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the course of two days, Highland Men’s basketball went 2-1 in their annual William R. Bear tournament this weekend. The Cougars would beat Kennedy-King 97-64 Friday and Olive-Harvey 79-75 Saturday afternoon before falling to Moberly 81-78 in the championship.
