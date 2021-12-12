A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue on December 11 leaves a family of ten without a home.

When the Rockford Fire Department arrived to the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Fire officials say everyone inside was able to get out before firefighters made it to the scene.

Working smoke detectors inside the home allowed the family to get out with no injuries, Rockford Fire says.

10 people are without their home after a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family. The Rockford Fire Department says damages to the home are estimated at $45,000.

