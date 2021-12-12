Advertisement

A family of ten in Rockford loses home to a fire

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house fire in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue on December 11 leaves a family of ten without a home.

When the Rockford Fire Department arrived to the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Fire officials say everyone inside was able to get out before firefighters made it to the scene.

Working smoke detectors inside the home allowed the family to get out with no injuries, Rockford Fire says.

10 people are without their home after a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the family. The Rockford Fire Department says damages to the home are estimated at $45,000.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Man killed after being hit by car on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
New sexual assault lawsuit filed against former North Love Baptist member
From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase
Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.
Crash at Trilling and West Riverside; one rollover
Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident

Latest News

Nice Wednesday Ahead
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 12/11/2021
Police ask the public to avoid the area of the 4500 block of Apple Orchard Lane Saturday night.
Police on the scene of a shooting on Rockford’s east side
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Mid-South tornado possibly to break the record as longest-tracked tornado
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse