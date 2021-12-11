Advertisement

Saint Anthony nursing students graduate amidst nursing shortage

The Saint Anthony College of Nursing honored 24 students graduating today from nursing school during the pandemic.
The Saint Anthony College of Nursing honors 24 graduates today entering the healthcare field during the pandemic

By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID cases rise, nurses throughout our communities near high levels of burnout, adding to the current hospital staffing shortages.

“There is an absolute need,” says Saint Anthony College of Nursing President Sandie Soldwisch.

The staff at Saint Anthony College of Nursing is aware of the urgency to get their students ready for the real world, and into the health care field at an extremely difficult time. “We’ve made sure that our curriculum has been adjusted, specifically to include pandemics at large, and the COVID-19 pandemic in particular,” Soldwisch says.

Katie Onsurd is a veteran in healthcare, entering the nursing field 10 years ago. She just received her masters degree and says working through a pandemic has been incredibly eye-opening.

“You just have to do your best, and when you are caring for those types of patients, you have to remember that they are scared,” Onsurd says. “So, trying to provide quality and compassionate care is one of the best things you can do for them.”

Soldwisch is persistent in reminding her now former students that their new roles are important and vital to the future of our communities.

“What more could we ask, in a world where the pandemic is continuing, and the rates are increasing,” says Soldwisch. “Our students are well prepared to take care for that population, as well as the population that’s ever been sick from anything other than COVID.”

