Rain changes to snow showers early Saturday before the sun and warming pattern returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A strong area of low pressure is bringing the tail of two different weather scenarios to different parts of the country. For us, we’re right in the middle with rain Friday night that will likely change over to some light snow Saturday morning. After that, get ready for more sunshine and a gradual warming pattern to get underway.

After another mild day for high temperatures in the Stateline rain moved in Friday afternoon with another round at night with some that could be stronger. Most of the Stateline, including Rockford doesn’t have a severe weather risk nor does it have a heavy snow threat. The heavy snow will stay on the “cold side” of this system where parts of southern Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin could receive 6-12 inches of snow.

The Stateline is on the “warm side” of the system which is why we are getting rain initially. However, the severe weather risk stays to our south with areas in extreme southern Illinois being one of many spots that have a nocturnal (nighttime) tornado threat. Expect showers and some isolated storms to continue into the overnight hours before turning over to snow showers as a cold front moves through.

We’ll have scattered snow showers around Saturday morning along with a gusty northwest wind. That’s why starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, a Wind Advisory goes into effect for Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Boone, DeKalb and McHenry Counties. The Advisory calls for winds that will gust near 50 miles per hour at times, high enough to blow around any unsecured objects outside.

In addition, there could be some reduced visibilities overnight and Saturday morning especially on any north-south roads. So just be a bit extra aware overnight or Saturday morning if you need to head out.

The Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday. Once that time comes around, we’ll begin to see some clearing as Saturday afternoon calls for some sunshine. That sunshine won’t be going away for several days, as sunny conditions will continue into next week.

The Upper 40s and sunshine is forecast for Sunday with even warmer conditions on Monday with highs in the mid-50s. The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week where some records may be broken, especially on Wednesday. That’s when we have forecast highs in the 60s, which is near some of December’s all-time warmest temperatures for Rockford.

Wednesday also has a small rain chance in there with a cold front that will drop us back into the 40s Thursday and back to more seasonable weather in the 30s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.