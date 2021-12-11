Police on the scene of an accident in Loves Park, traffic being diverted
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department is on the scene of a crash at N. 2nd Street and Landstrom Road.
23 News has a crew on the way to the scene but police say all traffic is being diverted to Forest Hills Road for the time being.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while investigations are on the way.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.