Police on the scene of an accident in Loves Park, traffic being diverted

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department is on the scene of a crash at N. 2nd Street and Landstrom Road.

23 News has a crew on the way to the scene but police say all traffic is being diverted to Forest Hills Road for the time being.

Loves Park Police are on the scene of a crash at N. 2nd St. and Landstrom Rd. All traffic going north on N. 2nd St. is being diverted to Forest Hills Rd. Please avoid the area if possible, while we investigate the scene. pic.twitter.com/TviwTvaQN6 — Loves Park Police (@LovesParkPD) December 11, 2021

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while investigations are on the way.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.