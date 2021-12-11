Advertisement

Man killed after being hit by car on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park

Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.
Police are on the scene of an accident on N. 2nd Street in Loves Park Friday night.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Loves Park Police Department says a 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while in the roadway near N. 2nd Street and Landstrom Road on Friday night.

Police say once on the scene, paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of the victim’s family.

Currently, Loves Park PD’s Traffic Reconstructionist is completing both an on-scene and follow-up investigation into the crash. Police say several witnesses remained on the scene and called the dispatch center to report what happened.

Police are conducting interviews with all witnesses. The driver of the single-vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene and met with detectives.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information regarding this accident, you can call the Loves Park Police Department at (815) 654-5015.

