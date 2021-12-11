Advertisement

Boylan boys, Hononegah girls pick up wins at home

An action-packed Friday night with scores from around the area
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With two weeks until the holiday break, teams are starting to jockey for position in their respective conferences. The Hononegah girls took the inside track toward repeating as NIC-10 champs with a 50-40 win over Guilford. On the boys side, Boylan continued its winning ways with a 52-26 win over Belvidere North.

NIC-10 Boys

Boylan 52, Belvidere North 26

Guilford 69, Hononegah 66

East 85, Belvidere 37

Auburn 75, Freeport 55

Harlem 72, Jefferson 45

NIC-10 Girls

Hononegah 50, Guilford 40

Boylan 41, Belvidere North 30

Harlem 55, Jefferson 51

Belvidere 55, East 26

Auburn @ Freeport - PPD

New sexual assault lawsuit filed against former North Love Baptist member
Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.
Crash at Trilling and West Riverside; one rollover

