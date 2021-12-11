Boylan boys, Hononegah girls pick up wins at home
An action-packed Friday night with scores from around the area
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With two weeks until the holiday break, teams are starting to jockey for position in their respective conferences. The Hononegah girls took the inside track toward repeating as NIC-10 champs with a 50-40 win over Guilford. On the boys side, Boylan continued its winning ways with a 52-26 win over Belvidere North.
NIC-10 Boys
Boylan 52, Belvidere North 26
Guilford 69, Hononegah 66
East 85, Belvidere 37
Auburn 75, Freeport 55
Harlem 72, Jefferson 45
NIC-10 Girls
Hononegah 50, Guilford 40
Boylan 41, Belvidere North 30
Harlem 55, Jefferson 51
Belvidere 55, East 26
Auburn @ Freeport - PPD
