Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two suspects were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop turned into a police chase.

On Dec. 9, Michael Moore, 35, and Dashea Harris, 19, ran from officers at a traffic stop around Pierce Ave. and Latham St.

The men fled the area in their vehicle and were later found on S. 5th St.

Moore and Harris tried to dodge police by running inside and house, but were caught on foot and taken into custody by police. During the investigation, officers found two loaded handguns and baggies of crack cocaine. The men face multiple charges including armed unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.