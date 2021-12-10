Thursday morning house fire displaces five

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people are without a place to live after a house fire Thursday morning. First responders say it’s important to check the smoke detectors inside your house during this time of year.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Houghton street just before 8:30 for a basement fire. First responders put out the fire within five minutes of arrival. Damage was limited to the basement... Some of it went up the walls to the attic. Nobody was injured... People from the city of rockford condemned the house for smoke and water damage. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We kind of opened up some of the outside of the house just to make sure the fire didn’t extend up the walls any further,,, at which time when we opened it up it was clear and there was no worries about the fire extending up,” Rockford Fire Department Acting District Chief Trent Bass says.

