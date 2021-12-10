Advertisement

State Rep. Jeff Keicher seeks re-election in redrawn 70th District

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Jeff Keicher announced his campaign for 2022 at an event held at The Forge of Sycamore on Thursday.

Keicher has served as State Representative for the 70th District since July 2018. He was elected to subsequent two-year terms in 2018 and 2020. The newly redrawn 70th District covers portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry Counties.

“With the right leadership, together we can restore the greatness of Illinois by making our state a more affordable place to live, work, raise a family, start a business and enjoy retirement security. We must also implement reforms to better protect veterans and children in the state’s care,” says Representative Keicher.

Some Keicher’s notable contributions as State Rep. of Illinois 70th District include a new law in 2019 to broaden the availability of mammogram screening, economic reforms in 2019 that contributed to DeKalb landing the new Ferrara distribution center and Facebook data center, three new laws passed in 2021 to better protect victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and passage of a bill to save the Byron nuclear plant.

Keicher lives in Sycamore with his wife, Karen, and their three children. He is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and is spokesperson on the NIU Higher Education Appropriations Committee.

