Special investigation requested in Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Town of Beloit Police Department requested an investigation from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Special Investigation Unit in a shooting that happened on Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Beloit Police Department and deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a shots fired complaint in the 1900 block of Porter Ave.

Officers were warned of several possible victims. Upon arrival, they found three gunshot victims.

A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the three gunshot victims had life threatening injuries and were transported to the Beloit ER for treatment. They have since been released.

Authorities are not releasing names at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

