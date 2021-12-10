Advertisement

Police investigate shooting on Rockford’s west side

The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a...
The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.

Police tweeted around 5:45 p.m. Thursday saying officers are investigating a shooting and ask the public to avoid the area for the time being.

23 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you the latest on-air and online when we receive more information.

