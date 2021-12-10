Police investigate shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Forest Ave. Please avoid the area at this time. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 9, 2021

Police tweeted around 5:45 p.m. Thursday saying officers are investigating a shooting and ask the public to avoid the area for the time being.

23 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you the latest on-air and online when we receive more information.

