Police investigate shooting on Rockford’s west side
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a reported shooting in the 400 block of Forest Avenue.
Police tweeted around 5:45 p.m. Thursday saying officers are investigating a shooting and ask the public to avoid the area for the time being.
23 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll bring you the latest on-air and online when we receive more information.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.