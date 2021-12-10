New study from NIU shows effectiveness of masks

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Experts say with COVID-19 cases growing, masks should be an essential part of your wardrobe at holiday gatherings and the six feet distance may not be enough to protect you.

Tariq Shamim is a mechanical engineering professor at Northern Illinois University and helped with a study on the effectiveness of masks. Results showed 70% of the particles are expelled when a person coughs, or travel more than six feet. But when someone wears a mask, the number drops to less than 1%. The study also shows women contaminate the air at a lower rate than men and particles travel farther when someone is sitting.

“The main mechanism of this spread is the coughing. Through coughing, people emit droplets, and these droplets contain virus. So we wanted to investigate how these droplets from coughing travel in the air,” NIU Biology Professor Barrie Bode says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.