Local businesses to get more than $20,000 in agriculture grants

WASHINGTON (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced more than $170,000 in grants to local farmers and rural small businesses through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program on Friday.

Koester Dairy, Inc. of Stephenson County is set to recieve $17,000 from the program, and Glynis Port of Whiteside county is awarded $5,060 in funds. The grants are a piece of a larger effort by USDA to combat climate impacts on family farmers and make rural communities more resilient.

The Rural Energy for America Program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers may also apply for new energy-efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing.

“The 21st century brings challenges and new opportunities to our ag economy - and support for family farmers is essential as we prepare for the future,” says Congresswoman Bustos. “I’m so pleased that eleven agribusinesses and family farms in Northwest and Central Illinois will be receiving more than $170,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve energy efficiency. This federal funding will bring cost savings and modernize these important operations.”

The list of grant recipients include:

Ballegeer Excavating, Inc.: $11,425 - Henry County

Cain Family Farms, LLC: $17,693 - Knox County

Dale R. Kruse: $20,000 - Warren County

Halcomb Oil Company: $7,541 - Warren County

Kimberly Gehling: $6,093 - Henry County

Mahr Hog Farm, LLC: $19,869 - Fulton County

Michele Olson: $20,000 - Henry County

Smith Farming Corporation: $25,915 - Carroll County

Century Enterprises, Inc.: $20,000 - Fulton County

