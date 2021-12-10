Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
Winnebago County Disaster Proclamation extended through January 2022
The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a...
14-year-old girl recovering from gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Josh Duggar convicted of possessing images of child sex abuse
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
Bob Dole funeral service at National Cathedral
In this Sunday, July 25, 2021, the Mercedes Benz company logo is shown a Mercedes Benz...
Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her at age 16
Dekalb County Sheriff's Office K9 Maverick will receive a bullet and stab proof vest thanks to...
Dekalb County Sheriff’s office K9 to get donation of body armor