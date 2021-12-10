Advertisement

How to safely recycle Christmas trees this holiday season

Keep Northern Illinois beautiful has collected leftover Christmas trees for nearly 30 years, turning them into fresh mulch that residents can pick up to put in their yards this spring
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STATELINE (WIFR) - If you get a real Christmas tree every holiday season., the question is what to do with it once Christmas is over. Luckily, one local organization finds the solution: Recycling the trees.

Keep Northern Illinois beautiful has collected leftover Christmas trees for nearly 30 years, turning them into fresh mulch that residents can pick up to put in their yards this spring. Starting Jan. 1, locals can drop their trees off at one of the 12 locations across the Stateline up until Jan. 15th. All they ask is you remove any wire, plastic or decorations from the tree.

“We have a chipper that we hire that actually chips the trees and then people can come back and take the mulch and they can use it in their yard and that way it makes your yard look beautiful and it actually smells good too,” says Executive Director Pamela Osborne.

