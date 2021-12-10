Harlem Globetrotter visits ahead of Spread Game Tour coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the BMO Harris Bank Center on December 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at thebmoharrisbankcenter.com.

Globetrotter Guard Scooter Christensen, number sixteen, said the Spread Game Tour means making people smile on and off the court, all around the country. The game will have never before seen stunts, according to Christensen.

