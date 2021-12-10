Advertisement

FOID renewal card process progresses

The Firearm Owner Identification Card renewal process has made a large progress over the past few months.
Madison Guns shop owner Tom Kelly shows guns to customer.(Stephanie Quirk)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The FOID Renewal Application Process is currently picking up for those who are interested in renewing their fire arm ID card.

After the surge of FOID applications that occurred in 2020, Illinois State police has finally been able to hire additional fire arm eligibility analyst trainees to help speed up the process.

The state requires FOID renewal applications to be processed within 60 business days, and they are currently being processed now on an average of 38.

“At the peak of the backlog for new FOID applications, we were over 140,000 that were in the backlog, and as of today we are under 10,000,″ says Illinois Police Department Director Brendan Kelly.

Throughout the pandemic, gun owners who were trying to apply to get their FOID card waited months to get approval by the state, some of them even waiting to this day. “I have someone that is waiting 2 months after we opened 2 years ago, January of 2020,″ says Madison Gun Shop owner Tom Kelly.

For those trying to renew their card now, ISP says the process is much quicker with the implementation of a “streamlined process”.

ISP says they are focused on a firearms background check system that focuses on safety, and not bureaucracy.

“Our goal is to make it easy for the good guys, and hard for the bad guys. We want people who want to lawfully exercise their second amendment rights,” says Kelly.

