Advertisement

Experts urges residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Chief Medical Officer Mike Polizzotto says only 10 out of 94 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 since August are not vaccinated
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford city leaders and UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital health experts say local medical centers feel the pressure as they battle another surge of COVID-19.

Although, experts say we could reduce the severity of the burden by getting vaccinated. Mayor Tom McNamara, Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. James Cole and Chief Medical Officer Mike Polizzotto joined on zoom this afternoon to break down how COVID-19 affects the community. Polizzotto says only 10 out of 94 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 since August are not vaccinated. To put that into perspective, only 18% of patients got their shot.

“So it’s another example of what we hear. Ultimately COVID vaccines lessen severe forms of the disease. Even if you get COVID, you’re less likely to get severely ill and end up in a hospital if you’ve been vaccinated. In this most recent surge, there isn’t a day where we haven’t been almost maxxed out.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
Winnebago County Disaster Proclamation extended through January 2022
The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a...
14-year-old girl recovering from gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Josh Duggar convicted of possessing images of child sex abuse
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

Thursday morning house fire displaces five
Thursday morning house fire displaces five
How to safely recycle Christmas trees this holiday season
How to safely recycle Christmas trees this holiday season
Part two of I-Team report on abuse and cover-up at North Love Baptist Church and it's ministries
New sexual assault lawsuit filed against former North Love Baptist member
New sexual assault lawsuit filed against former North Love Baptist member