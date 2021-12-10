Experts urges residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford city leaders and UW Health SwedishAmerican hospital health experts say local medical centers feel the pressure as they battle another surge of COVID-19.

Although, experts say we could reduce the severity of the burden by getting vaccinated. Mayor Tom McNamara, Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. James Cole and Chief Medical Officer Mike Polizzotto joined on zoom this afternoon to break down how COVID-19 affects the community. Polizzotto says only 10 out of 94 patients who were hospitalized for COVID-19 since August are not vaccinated. To put that into perspective, only 18% of patients got their shot.

“So it’s another example of what we hear. Ultimately COVID vaccines lessen severe forms of the disease. Even if you get COVID, you’re less likely to get severely ill and end up in a hospital if you’ve been vaccinated. In this most recent surge, there isn’t a day where we haven’t been almost maxxed out.”

