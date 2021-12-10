Dekalb County Sheriff’s office K9 to get donation of body armor

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office K9 is next up for a charitable donation that could save his life.

The county’s K9, Maverick will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is sponsored by a donor from theIR website and is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

The non-profit organization specializes in body armor for four-legged K9 officers. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over $6.9 million worth of vests to K9s in all 50 states. All made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Maverick is expected be “vested and protected” by February 2022.

The non-profit’s vest program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

