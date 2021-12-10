Advertisement

Crash at Trilling and East Riverside

Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.
Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple motorists are involved in a crash on Friday morning.

Traffic is being diverted at E. Riverside Blvd. and Trilling Ave. in Rockford due to a car accident. First responders are on the scene, and the story is developing.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, as well as injuries to the people involved in the crash. Authorities recommend avoiding the area while cleanup continues.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
Winnebago County Disaster Proclamation extended through January 2022
The Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is on the scene of a...
14-year-old girl recovering from gunshot wounds after shooting in Rockford
Josh Duggar convicted of possessing images of child sex abuse
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates

Latest News

From Left: Michael Moore, 35, of Rockford and Dashea Harris, 19, of Rockford were arrested on...
Two Rockford men arrested on multiple charges after foot chase
Results showed 70% of the particles are expelled when a person coughs, or travel more than six...
New study from NIU shows effectiveness of masks
Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen says the Spread Game Tour is all about spreading...
Harlem Globetrotter visits ahead of Spread Game Tour coming to Rockford
A shooting in Beloit on Thursday has officers requesting assistance from the Rock...
Special investigation requested in Beloit shooting