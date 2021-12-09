Winnebago County issues disaster proclamation due to increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli has issued a disaster proclamation for the entire county due to an “alarming” increase in COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.

Declaring a disaster supports the Winnebago County Health Department and the local Emergency Management Agencies for Winnebago County and the City of Rockford. Doing so will coordinate resources to respond to the emergency situation and along with it activating the Emergency Operations Center to execute this process.

It will also provide emergency assistance by making Winnebago County, State of Illinois and federal resources accessible.

A disaster proclamation cannot reinstate any type of government or business shutdown. It also can’t mandate vaccinations or treatments of any kind.

“My experience being hospitalized with COVID identified a need for not only prevention, but intervention, and I want to advocate for additional treatment options to be readily available to Winnebago County residents,” said Chiarelli.

The disaster declaration applies for seven days, beginning December 8, 2021. An extension requires the consent of the Winnebago County Board, which will be taken up at the next meeting on December 9.

The last time Winnebago County issued a disaster proclamation was back on November 13, 2020.

