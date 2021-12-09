WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Tim Myers, VP and general manager of 23 WIFR, released a statement about a recent on-air incident

A WIFR employee uttered a racial slur while referencing a player on The Negro Leagues during a newscast on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. We have determined that the utterance was inadvertent. We apologize for the harm and distress that this incident caused our viewers.

To be clear, WIFR and its parent company, Gray Television, finds any use of that word inappropriate, unacceptable and unprofessional. Appropriate action has been taken in response to this incident. Due to our company policy, we cannot make any further comment on this personnel matter.

