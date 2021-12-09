Advertisement

WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, Tim Myers, VP and general manager of 23 WIFR, released a statement about a recent on-air incident

A WIFR employee uttered a racial slur while referencing a player on The Negro Leagues during a newscast on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. We have determined that the utterance was inadvertent. We apologize for the harm and distress that this incident caused our viewers.

To be clear, WIFR and its parent company, Gray Television, finds any use of that word inappropriate, unacceptable and unprofessional. Appropriate action has been taken in response to this incident. Due to our company policy, we cannot make any further comment on this personnel matter.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action

Latest News

Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
TEACHER LAWSUIT
Rockford Casino ups the ante; almost $250k to city in tax revenue
Exelon Power plant Employees Donate More Than $4.3 Million to Local Communities
Music director, Steven Larsen, is set to conduct his final concert for the Rockford Symphony...
Rockford Symphony Orchestra music director retires after 30 years