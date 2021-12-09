Advertisement

Unseasonable warmth coming prompts Ledges Golf Course to reopen next week

Ledges golf course plans to reopen for a few days next week.
Ledges golf course plans to reopen for a few days next week.
By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’re not done golfing for the season yet, you’re in luck as several area golf courses are planning to temporarily reopen for a few days next week because of warmer weather heading our way.

One of those courses is Ledges Golf Course, which is opening for December 14, 15 and 16. You will need to make reservations ahead of time, the Forest Preserve of Winnebago County says.

Reservations will be available starting on December 13 at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. You can call the Ledges Clubhouse (815) 389-0979 for reservations.

Each day will be able to accommodate the first 100 golfers who are able to register ahead of time.

Carts will be limited for the three days and individual cart rentals will not be available.

Check-in will begin at 10 a.m. each day with shotgun starts beginning at 10:30 a.m. each day. Officials say the actual starting time is subject to change based on weather and course conditions)

