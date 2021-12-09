Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates

SAGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new lawsuit hit Sagamon County courts today. Teachers from around the state say COVID-19 mandates in their district shouldn’t be allowed. Thomas DeVore represents the teachers, as well as hundreds of parents in a separate, yet similar case. He says the case isn’t about what’s right and wrong when it comes to COVID-19. Instead, what’s right and wrong when it comes to governing.

“These lawsuits are not about whether masks are a good policy or a bad policy. Or vaccines are a good policy or bad policy,” explains DeVore. “Versus talking about who has the power to create those kinds of policies. Can a school district mandate it, right? Can the governor mandate it? It’s about the law.”

“The law states the governor, nor the legislature, nor the individual school boards can mandate what teachers or students have to do, that is left to the right of the public health department if they follow due process, none of which have been done in the case of the COVID vaccine mandates,” says Kadence Koen, a teacher suing her Springfield district. “So I not only believe they’re immoral, they’re also unlawful.”

23 News reached out to Belvidere School District representatives, the nearest district involved. They declined to comment, saying they’ll never comment on pending or current litigation. DeVore says no matter what the governor, or the court, decides, eventually the power will fall back on the people.

“The courts want to decide what they want to decide and ultimately, in November of 2022, the people of the state are going to decide, because if they believe what Governor Pritzker’s done is appropriate, they’ll re-elect him. Man, people have all the power,” says DeVore

Nearby school districts sued include Belvidere and Chicago. Springfield, Edwardsville and Yorkville districts are also involved. The case’s next steps including processing and receiving a court date.

