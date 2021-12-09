A soggy end to the work week arrives before warmer times arrive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures in the 40s felt much more comfortable compared to the chilly start to the week. In fact, daily high temperatures around the Stateline were more than double the high temperatures that occurred Tuesday. A cold front will come knocking tomorrow with rain that will arrive with it before a ridge in our atmosphere will allow much warmer air to come knocking.

A strong area of low pressure is heading towards the central Midwest for Friday into early Saturday. Because of that, there are nearly 1,600 miles of winter weather headlines stretching from the UP of Michigan to west of the Rockies. Luckily, all of those headlines will stay to our north and west as that’s where the snow will fall. For us, Friday calls for temperatures in the 40s under cloudy skies.

Because of that, we’ll be on the warm sector of the approaching area of low pressure. We’ll get rain developing during the afternoon Friday as a warm front lifts north. Areas of fog are possible Friday afternoon with the rain as well. Some of these showers may mix with some isolated thunderstorms Friday evening with a few rumbles of thunder and lightning possible. No severe weather is expected for us.

Early Saturday calls for some wind-blown snow showers Saturday morning as we get on the back-end of this system. Confidence continues to increase, with gusts from the southwest to west forecast up to 45 to 50+ miles per hour peaking in the early morning then gradually easing. Some of these snow showers could accumulate on grassy surfaces but anything will melt quickly.

Dry weather will return Saturday afternoon and persist through early next work week when a very mild pattern will settle in. The breezy conditions continue Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s before getting into the upper 50s on Monday with sun.

The warmer times will continue after that will upper 50s likely Tuesday and even upper 60s looking possible Wednesday with a small chance of rain at night. Since weather records started being kept for Rockford in 1905 by the National Weather Service, December 2021 will likely join the 18 percent of December’s in that time frame that had high temperatures of 60 degrees or higher. December 1982 and December 1998 both saw the most days of 60°+ with three such days in those months.

We have a forecast high of 66 degrees for Wednesday, which is three degrees shy of Rockford’s all-time warmest December temperature. That occurred on December 3, 2012 where the mercury reached 69 degrees for a daily high.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.