Smollett verdict in: Guilty

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the...
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Smollett is going on trial this week, accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)(Matt Marton | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After 24 hours of deliberation, the jury returns with a verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In closing arguments, a prosecutor told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors’ case was based on lies.

