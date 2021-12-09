Smollett verdict in: Guilty

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After 24 hours of deliberation, the jury returns with a verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial.

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In closing arguments, a prosecutor told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors’ case was based on lies.

