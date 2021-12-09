Advertisement

Rockford University picks Offensive Coordinator Calvin Toliver as new Head Coach

Toliver will be the eighth head coach in program history
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University football will be under new leadership fro the 2022 season as Offensive Coordinator Calvin Toliver will become the new head coach for the Regents. According to a release, Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator J.T. Zimmerman has left the program “to pursue other coaching opportunities.” Zimmerman was 4-20 during his three seasons as head coach, which included a four game Spring season in 2021.

Toliver joined as OC heading into the Spring 2021 season. This past season, Toliver’s offense broke or tied 32 different school records on offense and posted 30+ point games in six out of ten games this season.

“I am excited about what lies ahead and believe that through the implementation of the processes and programs that we have put in place, we will be able to assist our student-athletes in achieving things beyond their perceived limitations. Rockford University is a special place and I look forward to starting my head coaching career here,” Toliver said.

