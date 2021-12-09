Advertisement

Pawn Shops see uptick in sales during holiday season

Economic hardships due the pandemic are causing stores to work in overdrive
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Jason Vandiver has worked in the pawn industry with his family for more than 35 years, but he’s never quite seen a year like this one. Vandiver says sales have skyrocketed at his Rockford store, Paymaster Pawn and Jewelers, and has opened a second store in South Beloit with the expectation of it doing the same.

“Having a pawn shop is almost like having two businesses. We have the one aspect of the business where we loan people money for the items that they bring in,” said Vandiver. “And then we have the other aspect of retailing merchandise as well. So we see a big uptick in each of those during the holiday season”

Kelly Swisher, President of the Illinois Pawnbrokers Association says nearly 40% of annual traffic at pawn shops comes from people looking to sell unwanted items for cash.

“It’s a very easy, convenient way, for a person to get cash. If they’re a little short. They can use an item that they already own and they can use that to receive money from a pawn shop,” Swisher said.

A link to the Vandiver’s stores can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Family searches for answers after woman killed over the weekend
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Rockford man arrested driving wrong way on I-39
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
From Left: Christopher Purin, Daniel Johnson and Christopher Dickman, Rockford, were arrested...
Three Rockford men charged with mob action

Latest News

Economic hardships due the pandemic are causing stores to work in overdrive
Pawn Shop sale uptick
Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
TEACHER LAWSUIT