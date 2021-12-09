Advertisement

Middle schoolers participate in Pathways Project career fair

CEANCI held its sixth annual career fair to help middle school students find the right career path.
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Career fairs aren’t just for high school students, dozens of area middle school kids had the opportunity this morning to get career advice and insight, all part of the career technical education program.

This is part of the sixth annual pathways project career fair to guide middle school students on the right career path by exposing them to a variety of occupations. These include law enforcement, communications, and app development. Altruize is an app to place someone’s volunteer activities in one place. Founder and CEO Nicole Sdao says volunteering can expand a student’s number of career opportunities.

“I don’t want them to feel like they have to decide now, the rest of their life. It’s not like once they find their purpose and passion, they’re going to be able to do that. And volunteering is such a great way to discover that... I really think that’s a great way for students to find their passion.”

