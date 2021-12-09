Local event honors remarkable women

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Women’s Council of Realtors held a year-end celebration to honor remarkable women’s achievements in both the civic arena and the real estate industry in the Rockford region.

The celebration included a keynote address from Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow about how women rise through the ranks to achieve higher career goals and recognition for their contributions.

As sales start to roll in for 2021, women are rising in the real estate ranks, in some cases, accounting for 60% of sales revenue in the Rockford market.

“The fact that we are starting to really kind of transcend and move beyond that and women are being heard and it doesn’t take a lot it just takes one or two people to listen and then you get traction,” Pankow said.

