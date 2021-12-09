Advertisement

Local event honors remarkable women

By Ali Rasper
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Women’s Council of Realtors held a year-end celebration to honor remarkable women’s achievements in both the civic arena and the real estate industry in the Rockford region.

The celebration included a keynote address from Rockford Fire Chief Michele Pankow about how women rise through the ranks to achieve higher career goals and recognition for their contributions.

As sales start to roll in for 2021, women are rising in the real estate ranks, in some cases, accounting for 60% of sales revenue in the Rockford market.

“The fact that we are starting to really kind of transcend and move beyond that and women are being heard and it doesn’t take a lot it just takes one or two people to listen and then you get traction,” Pankow said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Possible changes to animal ordinance in Beloit
Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit may require your dog on a leash while on your property

Latest News

“Just Google it”; most searched in 2021
Chiarelli issues disaster proclamation for Winnebago County
Josh Duggar convicted of possessing images of child sex abuse
Middle schoolers participate in Pathways Project career fair
Middle schoolers participate in Pathways Project career fair