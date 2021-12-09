“Just Google it”; most searched in 2021

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Searching for information in the digital age boils down to three words: “Just Google it.”

Google released its 21st annual Year in Search on Wednesday, and the results are duly noted.

Chicago’s list of top trending search near me places looks like this:

covid vaccine near me covid testing near me bars near me movies near me tattoo shops near me library near me places to eat near me hair salons near me ice cream near me dine in restaurants near me

All essential, right? Some other notable findings from the dynamic corporation include top searched recipes, where Illinois ranks pork tenderloin as the number one Google searched recipe and chicken salad at number ten on the list.

