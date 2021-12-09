Advertisement

“Just Google it”; most searched in 2021

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Searching for information in the digital age boils down to three words: “Just Google it.”

Google released its 21st annual Year in Search on Wednesday, and the results are duly noted.

Chicago’s list of top trending search near me places looks like this:

  1. covid vaccine near me
  2. covid testing near me
  3. bars near me
  4. movies near me
  5. tattoo shops near me
  6. library near me
  7. places to eat near me
  8. hair salons near me
  9. ice cream near me
  10. dine in restaurants near me

All essential, right? Some other notable findings from the dynamic corporation include top searched recipes, where Illinois ranks pork tenderloin as the number one Google searched recipe and chicken salad at number ten on the list.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Channel 23, WIFR, Rockford, Ill.
WIFR general manager issues statement about recent on-air incident
School board works to find solutions to in person classes during the pandemic
Rockford Public Schools work to find solutions to complaints
Illinois teachers file anti-mandate lawsuit.
Teachers sue districts over COVID-19 mandates
Illinois has confirmed case of Omicron COVID-19 variant
Possible changes to animal ordinance in Beloit
Proposed animal ordinance in Beloit may require your dog on a leash while on your property

Latest News

Celebrating the success of women in Rockford.
Local event honors remarkable women
Chiarelli issues disaster proclamation for Winnebago County
Josh Duggar convicted of possessing images of child sex abuse
Middle schoolers participate in Pathways Project career fair
Middle schoolers participate in Pathways Project career fair