IceHogs tie it late in third, win it in shootout 4-3 over Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After falling behind 3-1, the IceHogs scored in the final two minutes in each of the second and third periods to earn a standings point. Rockford eventually won it in a shootout, beating Iowa 4-3.

Ian Mitchell and three assists, while Garrett Mitchell, D.J. Busdeker, and Wyatt Kalynuk each collected a goal in regulation. Alex Nylander and Andrei Altybarmakian each found the back of the net in the shootout, while Collin Delia finished with 27 saves, stopping two of the three shootout attempts to get the win.

The IceHogs continue their home-stand Friday against the Henderson Silver Knights. The two teams rematch on Saturday for Teddy Bear Toss night.

