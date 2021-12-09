Advertisement

Highland College honors Scheider legacy with mural

: Linda Vietmeyer, right, stands next to the family members of Delbert Scheider after the unveiling of the mural created in his honor at Highland Community College in Freeport(Highland Community College)
Published: Dec. 9, 2021
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Highland Community Foundation unveiled a commissioned mural to honor one of the founding members of Freeport Community College, now known as Highland Community College.

Delbert Scheider started working on the project in 2016 and continued until his death in 2021. He envisioned the mural would capture the past, present, and future of agriculture and education at Highland. Linda Vietmeyer, an artist from Orangeville, was selected to capture Scheider’s vision on canvas.

Director of operations for the Foundation and longtime friend of Scheider explained how he impacted the community. ”Del has played a part in improving the lives of many people through bringing new technology to agriculture, by bringing opportunities for better education through Highland Community College, and opening doors for economic development,” said Pat Dunn.

Tom Scheider is the son of Delbert. He, his siblings, and other family members were on hand to see the mural for the first time.

“My dad spent many hours working on projects for the college. He was a farmer interested in the whole world. I hope this mural is appreciated in the years to come. I am pleased the college is honoring my dad. He was a first-generation college student. Education was important to him, and agriculture was important to him. This means a lot to our family.”

Photo: Linda Vietmeyer, right, stands next to the family members of Delbert Scheider after the unveiling of the mural created in his honor at Highland Community College in Freeport.

Photo: Delbert Scheider accepts the Delbert Scheider Legacy Gala Lifetime Achievement Award at the Foundation Legacy Gala in 2019.

